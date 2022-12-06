Sudanese buffalo buyer is expecting a refund from Ramaphosa





President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nationa Local Government Summit on 28 September 2022. Picture: GCIS

SkyNews reports that Sudanese Businessman Hazim Mustafa, is awaiting a refund of $580 000 cash - that was allegedly stolen from Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

President Ramaphosa’s political career is in hot water after an independent panel found prima facie evidence that there may be a case to be made against him following a burglary of foreign currency at his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

He [Mustafa] said there is an understanding that he will be refunded. Yousra Elbagir, SkyNews Africa correspondent

While Mustafa allegedly confirmed conducting business with Ramaphosa, he said he did not know the initial transaction of twenty buffalo belonged to the President, as the sale was done through a broker.

The Sudanese millionaire told SkyNews journalist Yousra Elbagir that the amount owed to him is small and does not understand why the sale is being made into such a big issue.

He said during that interview on that phone call that $580 000 is nothing to him. Yousra Elbagir, SkyNews Africa correspondent

When asked why he entered a business deal while he was in South Africa for travel, he responded that he is just a businessman that wanted to buy buffalo.

However, to date, he has not fetched the livestock he purchased in 2019 citing Covid-19 restrictions.

Why would someone go into a business deal so frivolously? I think that we need a profile of the businessman. Yousra Elbagir, SkyNews Africa correspondent

When questioned on how he bought more than half a million dollars in cash into South Africa, he simply said he did it through the OR Tambo International Airport.

He refused, however, to present declaration forms as evidence, saying that a parliamentary process is under way.

