What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the managing director of AWCape, Jeff Ryan, about the importance of the onboarding process.
A good onboarding process can help employees remain engaged and productive
The length of the process depends on the company's culture
Onboarding is a process of helping new employees integrate into an establishment and can help them want to stay in the company for a longer period.
According to Ryan, the length of this process varies depending on the company culture, but it is beneficial to have a thorough process.
A day is too short. A month seems reasonable, but it all depends on which organisation and how much they want to impart knowledge to the new employee.Jeff Ryan, managing director of AWCape
He said that this process helps employees become comfortable in their roles, more productive, and more engaged.
In addition to this, the cost to the company of hiring a new employee when one leaves is much higher than keeping someone long-term, so Ryan said companies should be incentivised to encourage employees to stay with this process.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166200651_businessman-taking-off-shoes-after-work-at-home.html?vti=lsu0bbdwytpkkxx7vf-1-3
