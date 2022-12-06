Johannesburg residents urged to exercise caution as more severe storms expected





Mandy Wiener speaks to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services in the City of Johannesburg Robert Mulaudzi, and Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali about the aftermath of the storm.

The storm uprooted trees and led to the loss of power and flooding

At this stage no injuries have been reported

Many areas were caught without power after the storms and Mangena said they are still dealing with the backlogs of these reports.

This morning there were around 2500 calls... Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

He added that trees that had fallen into the road made it difficult for response teams to reach the areas to respond to the outages.

Mangena appealed to residents to be patient as they address the backlogs and outages.

He said that they received many reports of trees being uprooted and other damage but there have been no reported injuries.

He urged residents to exercise caution as more severe rain is expected throughout the week.

