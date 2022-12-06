President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela received widespread backlash on social media when she questioned the Section 89 independent panel report findings.
Madonsela said the President has to be held accountable to the law in proportion to everyone else.
The President has to be made answerable but like every other person, it should be proportional…Thuli Madonsela, Former public protector
The panel found that the President may have violated anti-corruption laws pertaining to a burglary at his Limpopo farm in 2020.
The report revealed prima facie evidence against the President regarding the alleged concealment of the crime committed on the farm.
She specifically interrogated the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act PRECCA Section 34 (1), stating that the Act imposes a duty to report corrupt activities and not theft of money at your own residence.
I still hold that it doesn’t compel you to report money at your own house…Thuli Madonsela, Former public protector
On Tuesday, the African Transformation Movement confirmed that it will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application for a review of the Section 89 committee report that found he may have violated the Constitution.
Looking forward to appearing on @Newzroom405 at 9:15 tonight. To give you a head-start, I have a lot of respect for Justice Ngcobo but s34(1) of the Prevention and Combatting Corrupt Activities imposes a duty to report corrupt activities and not theft of money at your own place— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 2, 2022
Listen to the full audio above.
