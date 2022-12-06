Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
- It's an annual end-of-year tradition for Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner to "gift some homework" to his team members with a personalised selection of books.
- Kallner shares his selection for this holiday season reading on The Money Show.
"You may know by now that reading is one of my favourite pastimes and I can’t resist picking up something if I’m in a bookshop" writes Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner in a recent LinkedIn post.
It's an annual tradition of his to "gift some homework" to his team members with a personalised selection of books to peruse during their end-of-year break.
When looking at my reading list for this year, the general themes are certainly skewed toward behavioural economics but with a focus on pushing the boundaries of old ways of thinking and living to our fullest potential – and with a few great biographies thrown in.Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank
Kallner shares his reading list on The Money Show:
- Genius by Bruce Whitfield himself ( a must-read for everyone who wants to start or grow a business)
- Don’t Trust Your Gut by economist and New York Times bestselling author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
- Leadership: Six studies in world strategy by diplomat and statesman Henry Kissinger
- Greenlights, a memoir by Academy Award-winning actorMatthew McConaughey.
- The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War by Malcolm Gladwell
- Atomic Habits byJames Clear, expert on habit formation
- Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Product by Leander Kahney
- Think again by Adam Grant
- The Crux by Richard Rumelt
- The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone
- Shackleton by polar adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes
- Rebel Ideas by Matthew Syed
Scroll to the top to listen to Kallner discuss his reading picks
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
