Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Image: supplied

"You may know by now that reading is one of my favourite pastimes and I can’t resist picking up something if I’m in a bookshop" writes Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner in a recent LinkedIn post.

When looking at my reading list for this year, the general themes are certainly skewed toward behavioural economics but with a focus on pushing the boundaries of old ways of thinking and living to our fullest potential – and with a few great biographies thrown in. Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank

Kallner shares his reading list on The Money Show:

- Genius by Bruce Whitfield himself ( a must-read for everyone who wants to start or grow a business)

- Don’t Trust Your Gut by economist and New York Times bestselling author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

- Leadership: Six studies in world strategy by diplomat and statesman Henry Kissinger

- Greenlights, a memoir by Academy Award-winning actorMatthew McConaughey.

- The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War by Malcolm Gladwell

- Atomic Habits byJames Clear, expert on habit formation

- Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Product by Leander Kahney

- Think again by Adam Grant

- The Crux by Richard Rumelt

- The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone

- Shackleton by polar adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes

- Rebel Ideas by Matthew Syed

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list