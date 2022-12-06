Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Panel Discussion: The need to prioritize Athletes’ Mental health.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Keitumetse 'Tumi' Mashego - Clinical & Sports Psychologist
Dr Kirsten van Heerden - Player Development manager at the Sharks
Debbie Alexander - 2nd VP and head of High Performance Commission at SASCOC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Putting a magnifying glass on the state of the mining industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - Former CEO of Anglo American
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy. 8 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Business
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.... 6 December 2022 4:27 PM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday. 7 December 2022 9:31 AM
View all World
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

6 December 2022 4:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hylton Kallner
book review
books
business books
discovery bank
holiday reading

Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.

- It's an annual end-of-year tradition for Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner to "gift some homework" to his team members with a personalised selection of books.

- Kallner shares his selection for this holiday season reading on The Money Show.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Image: supplied
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Image: supplied

"You may know by now that reading is one of my favourite pastimes and I can’t resist picking up something if I’m in a bookshop" writes Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner in a recent LinkedIn post.

It's an annual tradition of his to "gift some homework" to his team members with a personalised selection of books to peruse during their end-of-year break.

When looking at my reading list for this year, the general themes are certainly skewed toward behavioural economics but with a focus on pushing the boundaries of old ways of thinking and living to our fullest potential – and with a few great biographies thrown in.

Hylton Kallner, CEO - Discovery Bank

Kallner shares his reading list on The Money Show:

- Genius by Bruce Whitfield himself ( a must-read for everyone who wants to start or grow a business)

- Don’t Trust Your Gut by economist and New York Times bestselling author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

- Leadership: Six studies in world strategy by diplomat and statesman Henry Kissinger

- Greenlights, a memoir by Academy Award-winning actorMatthew McConaughey.

- The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War by Malcolm Gladwell

- Atomic Habits byJames Clear, expert on habit formation

- Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Product by Leander Kahney

- Think again by Adam Grant

- The Crux by Richard Rumelt

- The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone

- Shackleton by polar adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes

- Rebel Ideas by Matthew Syed

Scroll to the top to listen to Kallner discuss his reading picks


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list




6 December 2022 4:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hylton Kallner
book review
books
business books
discovery bank
holiday reading

More from Business

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout

8 December 2022 8:04 AM

President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst

8 December 2022 7:27 AM

The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mogulart/123rf.com

Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

7 December 2022 8:59 PM

Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities

7 December 2022 8:02 PM

Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January

7 December 2022 7:11 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hunter's Cider's "Dlis-mas Blessings" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin

7 December 2022 6:18 PM

The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT and the state of AI

7 December 2022 5:15 PM

Bigger and better and soon we will all be talking to machines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors

7 December 2022 11:33 AM

The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

7 December 2022 9:41 AM

Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail

7 December 2022 8:09 AM

Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ mogulart/123rf.com

Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid

7 December 2022 8:59 PM

Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Shoprite CEO James Wellwood Whitey Basson. Picture: Shopriteholdings.co.za

Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities

7 December 2022 8:02 PM

Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hunter's Cider's "Dlis-mas Blessings" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin

7 December 2022 6:18 PM

The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entering post-Covid life? © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

What are the long-term mental and physical health consequences of Covid?

7 December 2022 3:27 PM

While lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions are behind us the impact of the pandemic is still being seen in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors

7 December 2022 11:33 AM

The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Woman prepares Mogodu... in a washing machine!

7 December 2022 8:51 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman preparing mogodu in a washing machine before cooking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Shotlist on Unsplash

'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch

6 December 2022 8:32 PM

Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break

6 December 2022 4:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health

6 December 2022 4:27 PM

Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the viral video on twitter. Picture: twitter screenshot

'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'

6 December 2022 11:52 AM

The racism at Hank's Olde Irish is 'all too familiar', says arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout

8 December 2022 8:04 AM

President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst

8 December 2022 7:27 AM

The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Nkosi.@Springboks/Twitter.

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

8 December 2022 5:19 AM

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hunter's Cider's "Dlis-mas Blessings" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin

7 December 2022 6:18 PM

The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks’ Sbu Nkosi in action during the team’s match against England at Emirates Airline Park. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break

7 December 2022 7:12 AM

The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?

2 December 2022 7:39 AM

If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing crowds at King Misuzulu's certificate handover event in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: EWN/ Abigail Javier

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

2 December 2022 6:35 AM

The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people

30 November 2022 5:24 PM

The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Brutal Fruit Spritzer collab video with Kelly Rowland on YouTube

Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?

29 November 2022 7:07 PM

Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects

24 November 2022 3:46 AM

Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus

Local

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

Sport Opinion

EWN Highlights

Jhb City Power: Intensified power cuts have led to more outages

8 December 2022 9:53 AM

Jhb sex worker murders: Commitments made to speeding up DNA process

8 December 2022 9:41 AM

Gatesville kidnapping: Community left in shock after child porn charges added

8 December 2022 9:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA