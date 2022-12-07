[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
- The Hunter's Cider Christmas campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show.
- It tips the hat to the original Christmas traditions while giving the season a uniquely South African spin says Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week the Hunter's Cider Christmas campaign gets the thumbs up from Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa.
"Welcome to the Mzansi Pole" says 'Fartha Dlis-mas', who promises to make some cider drinkers' Dlismas wishes come true.
Eat Dezemba soft. Don’t let Dezemba eat you. For a chance to win your share of R800 000 in cash, gaming consoles, drip, and other Dlis-mas gifts.' Hunter's Cider (@hunterscider) December 1, 2022
Buy any Hunter’s and simply follow this link to enter: https://t.co/djitP10Dam#HuntersRefreshes #HuntersBlessings pic.twitter.com/QQJOfObuqU
Damane loves how the ad references the traditional Christmas tradition while giving a uniquely South African interpretation of the festive season.
[It gets] that balance between how much of the North Pole stuff you put in versus interpreting it and making it South Africa,, because at the end of the day despite the fact that it's not what we do we still associate those things with Christmas.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Watch the fun ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Hunter's discussion at 08:00)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVBjV6r43kE
