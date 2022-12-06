'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch





Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was launching SA Tourism's Summer Season 2022 Campaign in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The nation-wide activation is called “Gimme Summer That”.

Photo by Shotlist on Unsplash

South Africa is gearing up for a bumper festive season, says the Minister.

"Domestic and international holidaymakers are looking forward to once again exploring and enjoying beautiful Mzansi."

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Sandton Convention Centre from 702 business reporter Motheo Khoaripe.

It's all systems go... They've even got a bell for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to ring in New York Stock Exchange style. Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

The campaign is really a call to action to all South Africans to spend a little bit more over the summer period to support the local tourism industry. Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

Is the launch in December not a bit late to attract international tourists?

Khoaripe says the SA Tourism team told him they actually launched the Sho't Left campaign on 17 November, which detailed all the specials for local travellers.

They say it's very important to target local travellers because in 2019 the industry of course contributing about 6.9% to GDP but of course COVID came, with that dreaded period almost halving that contribution to about 3.7%. Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

It's also nice to see the Tourism Minister actually take a break from political campaigning to address the gathering at the Sandton Convention Centre, quips Whitfield.

She will talk about the tourism sector recovery plan... also sharing programs about how they're upskilling a lot of the employees in the sector to ensure that while the recovery happens South Africa's also not left behind against its competitors... Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter

