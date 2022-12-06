'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'





- President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenging the independent panel on its Phala Phala report in the Constitutional Court, after he was convinced by his ANC allies not to resign over the scandal.

- Bruce Whitfield asks Judge Dennis Davis where the President stands currently, from a legal point of view.

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) in turn is challenging Ramaphosa's move for the Section 89 committee report to be reviewed and set aside.

Bruce Whitfield calls in the expert legal opinion of Judge Dennis Davis, Chair of the Davis Tax Committee.

The President's legal team is being led by respected advocate Wim Trengove, whose assessment of the case has been called "brilliant" by retired judge Edwin Cameron.

Sketching the basics of the case, Judge Davis says Ramaphosa's defence will have to show that the Section 89 report was irrational - "that there's no rational linkage between the reasoning of the report and its conclusions".

The big issue he says, which is probably troubling everybody, is whether in fact there was some form of money laundering or similar illegal corrupt activity.

He points out however, that Ramaphosa was not charged with this in relation to the notice of motion that was filed by the ATM.

In short, if you look at what the complaint was... the complaint was paid work, the complaint was he didn't report it, the complaint was you're obliged to report it and effectively you abused your own position by going off to the Namibian President... Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

In other words the real issue here... is the ex-chief justice and his two colleagues thought that the President's version of how the transaction took place and how much money there was in this transaction, is not directly relevant to the four charges which were brought. Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

While he doesn't himself have all the evidence available to former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, the Constitutional Court will have it and they have to make a call Davis says.

But at first reading you have to say the President's case is a plausible case showing irrationality. Whether that's sufficient, is of course another matter. Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

The real issue here is, of course it's political! And what's funny about it is that people who seem to have no problem with the Public Protector dragging everything off to court for ever and ever, now have an enormous problem about the President in fact launching a review application. Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee

Judge Davis says it is a pity that this "whole obfuscation" of the Section 89 report is getting in the way.

"Really at the end of the day the President's fate must be determined by what the Hawks come up with... and the South African Reserve Bank, in relation to the questions of whether there were breaches of South African foreign exchange?"

"Was there tax evasion, was this money laundering?"

