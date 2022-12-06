'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
- President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenging the independent panel on its Phala Phala report in the Constitutional Court, after he was convinced by his ANC allies not to resign over the scandal.
- Bruce Whitfield asks Judge Dennis Davis where the President stands currently, from a legal point of view.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenging the independent panel on its Phala Phala report in the Constitutional Court, after he was convinced by his ANC allies not to resign over the scandal.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) in turn is challenging Ramaphosa's move for the Section 89 committee report to be reviewed and set aside.
ATM to challenge Ramaphosa's Section 89 Panel Report review application
Bruce Whitfield calls in the expert legal opinion of Judge Dennis Davis, Chair of the Davis Tax Committee.
The President's legal team is being led by respected advocate Wim Trengove, whose assessment of the case has been called "brilliant" by retired judge Edwin Cameron.
Sketching the basics of the case, Judge Davis says Ramaphosa's defence will have to show that the Section 89 report was irrational - "that there's no rational linkage between the reasoning of the report and its conclusions".
The big issue he says, which is probably troubling everybody, is whether in fact there was some form of money laundering or similar illegal corrupt activity.
He points out however, that Ramaphosa was not charged with this in relation to the notice of motion that was filed by the ATM.
In short, if you look at what the complaint was... the complaint was paid work, the complaint was he didn't report it, the complaint was you're obliged to report it and effectively you abused your own position by going off to the Namibian President...Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee
In other words the real issue here... is the ex-chief justice and his two colleagues thought that the President's version of how the transaction took place and how much money there was in this transaction, is not directly relevant to the four charges which were brought.Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee
Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead
While he doesn't himself have all the evidence available to former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, the Constitutional Court will have it and they have to make a call Davis says.
But at first reading you have to say the President's case is a plausible case showing irrationality. Whether that's sufficient, is of course another matter.Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee
The real issue here is, of course it's political! And what's funny about it is that people who seem to have no problem with the Public Protector dragging everything off to court for ever and ever, now have an enormous problem about the President in fact launching a review application.Judge Dennis Davis, Chair - Davis Tax Committee
Judge Davis says it is a pity that this "whole obfuscation" of the Section 89 report is getting in the way.
"Really at the end of the day the President's fate must be determined by what the Hawks come up with... and the South African Reserve Bank, in relation to the questions of whether there were breaches of South African foreign exchange?"
"Was there tax evasion, was this money laundering?"
For more from Judge Dennis Davis scroll to the top to listen to the audio
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
ChatGPT and the state of AI
Bigger and better and soon we will all be talking to machinesRead More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt
All the news you need to know.Read More
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi
John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.Read More
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel
All the news you need to know.Read More
Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.Read More
We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO
Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead
It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa
All the news you need to know.Read More