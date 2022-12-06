New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health





Boxing is often viewed as a competitive and violent sport, a sport famous for its champions being humongous brutes with incredible training regimes and a propensity for violence.

Xabanisa who has been boxing since the age of eight discusses a new image of boxing as a form of exercise with substantial health benefits. He advocates for a new image of boxing, as a form of fitness training that is open to everyone as a way to improve cardiovascular fitness and health in general.

He lists a flurry of health benefits that could be achieved through boxing training.

Boxing improves cardiovascular fitness, balance, endurance, strength and hand eye co-ordination. Xolisa Xabanisa, Boxing Coach

Along with other benefits such as stress relief, improved mental health, confidence, and discipline it has the added benefit of gaining self-defence skills. The benefits are not only good for fitness but could improve other aspects of life and have a positive impact on overall health and wellness.

Xabanisa elaborates that the new image of boxing training is due to the fact that it can be undertaken without having to pursue the goal of becoming a fighter. He explains that boxing training is a form of high intensity cardiovascular exercise which should be an option for anyone looking to improve their fitness.

If you want to do it for fitness, it’s for anyone. Anyone can do boxing. Xolisa Xabanisa, Boxing Coach

Some form of cardiovascular exercise is essential to fitness and is a necessity for everyone who wishes to live a healthy lifestyle.

The new image of boxing, as a form of exercise, presents an interesting option for cardiovascular training that also provides other additional benefits to everyday life. It's an option worth considering for anyone, not just prospective heavyweight champions.

