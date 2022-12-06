Concerns for Bok star Sbu Nkosi's mental health
Sbu Nkosi had been missing for three weeks but on Monday he was located in his home. It is reported that his mental health battles were induced by weekly rugby pressures and this led to his disappearance from the Bulls.
Mjikiselo says the Bulls have not taken this lightly irrespective of reactions on social media.
The Bulls are not taking this lightly…The CEO met with the player and was saddened by the state he was in mentally, and physically he was fine.Sbu Mjikeliso, Sport 24 Deputy Editor
Mjikiselo says despite many people making fun of his situation, it is a serious health matter.
There have been a lot of assumptions made. He was immediately suspended for missing one team meeting. the Bulls are very strict and his disciplinary history was exaggerated.Sbu Mjikeliso, Sport 24 Deputy Editor
Mjikiselo is confident that Nkosi can still play rugby as he is only 26 years old, however, he has requested a break to which the Bulls agreed.
He can play rugby again, in terms of help there is a process that will start as soon as he is able to receive the help For now he said he just needs a break, and he’s been handed a break from the bulls to get the break and support that he needs.Sbu Mjikeliso, Sport 24 Deputy Editor
Mjikiselo says there is a lot to unpack in terms of his contract with the Bulls and what the future holds for him.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
