The Clement Manyathela Show
Lockdown depression is still very present in children. Here's how they can cope

* 14 December 2022 7:58 AM
by Tshekiso Mampa
Tags:
Depression
Anxiety
Cindy Poluta
psychologist
children's mental health

A renowned psychologist speaks about the mental strain that children endured during lockdown and gives ways to encourage them to reset and prepare for the future.

The varying levels of lockdown throughout the past two years took a major toll on children's mental health and social dynamics. Children were restricted from socializing and interacting with their friends in person. Cindy Poluta highlights that several studies made on children have shown an increase in depression and anxiety and negative changes in sleep patterns.

Even though the lockdown has ended and children have gone back to school, some are still struggling to form proper social connections with their peers. To discuss how lockdown affected children's mental and physical health as well as some remedies to help them cope, Cindy Poluta speaks to Dr Liane Lurie, a clinical psychologist, on an episode of The Reset.

The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.

Listen to the full episode below

Dr Lurie specializes in helping patients deal with bullying, eating disorders, personality disorders, self-harm, depression, and anxiety. She mentions how important it is for parents and caregivers to have courageous conversations with children about how the Covid-19 Pandemic and lockdown impacted them. She advises encouraging children to go out there and interact with friends.

The way children socialize especially online and the way they are socializing in person are two different things

Dr Liane Lurie, A clinical Psychologist

Dr Lurie asserts that parents should try by all means to monitor and identify their children's sudden changes in behaviour.

You are the expert on your child. If you start to notice changes in their behaviour, sleeping too much, sleeping too little, eating too much, eating too little, less social interaction and suddenly wearing long sleeves in the heart of summer, perhaps it's because they are hiding signs of harm.

Dr Liane Lurie, A clinical Psychologist

Listen to The Reset with Cindy Poluta on Spotify or your favourite podcast app, then chat to Cindy using #TheReset on Facebook and Twitter.

Locked and Down: The Reset is brought to you by Solal. Mind, body, Solal. Visit the Solal website here.




