Lockdown depression is still very present in children. Here's how they can cope





The varying levels of lockdown throughout the past two years took a major toll on children's mental health and social dynamics. Children were restricted from socializing and interacting with their friends in person. Cindy Poluta highlights that several studies made on children have shown an increase in depression and anxiety and negative changes in sleep patterns.

Even though the lockdown has ended and children have gone back to school, some are still struggling to form proper social connections with their peers. To discuss how lockdown affected children's mental and physical health as well as some remedies to help them cope, Cindy Poluta speaks to Dr Liane Lurie, a clinical psychologist, on an episode of The Reset.

Dr Lurie specializes in helping patients deal with bullying, eating disorders, personality disorders, self-harm, depression, and anxiety. She mentions how important it is for parents and caregivers to have courageous conversations with children about how the Covid-19 Pandemic and lockdown impacted them. She advises encouraging children to go out there and interact with friends.

The way children socialize especially online and the way they are socializing in person are two different things Dr Liane Lurie, A clinical Psychologist

Dr Lurie asserts that parents should try by all means to monitor and identify their children's sudden changes in behaviour.

You are the expert on your child. If you start to notice changes in their behaviour, sleeping too much, sleeping too little, eating too much, eating too little, less social interaction and suddenly wearing long sleeves in the heart of summer, perhaps it's because they are hiding signs of harm. Dr Liane Lurie, A clinical Psychologist

