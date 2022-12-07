'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
Lester Kiewit speaks to Candice van der Rheede from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and sports psychologist Fidaah Edries.
Springbok star S’bu Nkosi - who was reported missing for three weeks - was found on Tuesday retreating at his father’s home in Mpumalanga.
The 26-year-old professional rugby player has reportedly taken a mental health break, which has sparked debate about the pressures faced by sports stars.
MMA coach and psychologist Fidaah Edries says the number one priority in helping athletes speak out should be the destigmatisation of mental health issues in men.
Mental health should be destigmatised as it results in men not wanting to speak about it, especially if they are public figures or athletes.Fidaah Edries, Psychologist and MMA coach
Candice van der Rheede from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit cautioned the assumption that a person is in harm's way if they are reported missing.
When somebody goes missing it is worrying and it is traumatic, especially for the family of the missing person.Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) Head
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break
More from Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT's Research Unit Director on the Economics of Excisable Products Prof Corné van Walbeek about smoking.Read More
200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.Read More
More from Opinion
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
More from Sport
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health
Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.Read More
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe
Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.Read More
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy
Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe'
Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.Read More
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst
The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.Read More
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup
The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tournament if they apply themselves and give their best.Read More
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.Read More