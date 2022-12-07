[WATCH] Woman prepares Mogodu... in a washing machine!





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How do you prepare your favorite African Mogodu dish?

In the video, the lady says that her sister takes the mogodu into the washing machine citing that she is lazy to prepare it by herself.

TikTok users sparked a debate about hygiene after questioning her style of preparing mogodu.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.