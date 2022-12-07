[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, it is a normal day in the shop with a security guard armed with a gun but he storms off immediately after a customer wearing a red t-shirt enters the outlet.
The man in question seems shocked as everyone starts to run out of the shop after mistaking him for a gangster.
This fucking country bruh 😂🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/EaSKjPNIUZ' The Waveman ✊🏾 (@caseywaves) December 5, 2022
