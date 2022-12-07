Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
An Argentine court on Tuesday handed Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a jail sentence for her role in a high-profile corruption case.
Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as the head state for two terms between 2007 and 2015, was sentenced to six years in jail.
The 69-year-old was found guilty of fraud over the awarding of public works contracts to ally Lazaro Baez, who channelled money back to Fernandez de Kirchner and her late husband Nestor Kirchner, also a former president.
She was subsequently disqualified from holding public office and has denied allegations against her name.
The vice president is unlikely to serve her sentence due to her temporary immunity. She plans to appeal the sentence, prolonging any action that will see her detained through higher courts.
Fernandez de Kirchner could technically run for office while the appeals are pending, however, she said she would not run in the coming 2023 general election.
Defenders of the vice president maintain she is a victim of judicial persecution and Fernandez de Kirchner has called the courts a firing squad.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=632321638262640&set=pb.100044544274695.-2207520000.&type=3
More from World
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.Read More
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage
This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike
The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas.Read More
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned.Read More
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes?
Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals.Read More
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.Read More
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away
A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.Read More