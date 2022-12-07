



An Argentine court on Tuesday handed Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a jail sentence for her role in a high-profile corruption case.

Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as the head state for two terms between 2007 and 2015, was sentenced to six years in jail.

The 69-year-old was found guilty of fraud over the awarding of public works contracts to ally Lazaro Baez, who channelled money back to Fernandez de Kirchner and her late husband Nestor Kirchner, also a former president.

FILE : Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was handed at six-year jail sentence for her involvement in high-profile corruption case. Picture: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner/Facebook

She was subsequently disqualified from holding public office and has denied allegations against her name.

The vice president is unlikely to serve her sentence due to her temporary immunity. She plans to appeal the sentence, prolonging any action that will see her detained through higher courts.

Fernandez de Kirchner could technically run for office while the appeals are pending, however, she said she would not run in the coming 2023 general election.

Defenders of the vice president maintain she is a victim of judicial persecution and Fernandez de Kirchner has called the courts a firing squad.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption