Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage
Bongani Bingwa discusses the Indonesian law with the Breakfast show team.
The Indonesian parliament has passed a criminal law that makes sex illegal outside of marriage.
According to Euro News, the criminal law applies to all Indonesians and foreign nationals visiting the Southeast Asian country.
Failure to comply with the law carries a one-year prison sentence.
Some 702 listeners on TikTok expressed shock and asked how will Indonesia regulate cohabitation.
