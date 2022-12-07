Streaming issues? Report here
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

7 December 2022 9:31 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Indonesia
cohabitation
Bongani Bingwa
traveling

This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.

Bongani Bingwa discusses the Indonesian law with the Breakfast show team.

The Indonesian parliament has passed a criminal law that makes sex illegal outside of marriage.

According to Euro News, the criminal law applies to all Indonesians and foreign nationals visiting the Southeast Asian country.

Failure to comply with the law carries a one-year prison sentence.

Some 702 listeners on TikTok expressed shock and asked how will Indonesia regulate cohabitation.

Picture: Pixabay.com
@talkradio702 Indonesia has banned sex outside marriage and the criminal act also includes foreigners coming into the countr. #702Breakfast every weekdays from 6-9AM on #702WalkTheTalk ♬ original sound - Radio702

Scroll above to listen to other stories making headlines in the world.




