200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
Amy MacIver looks at the link between heart-related illnesses and Covid-19, as she speaks with Dr Eric Klug, a cardiologist and the President of the South African Heart Association.
The number of heart-health-related issues has tripled since 2020, with a 200% increase over the past year.
Main points raised by Klug:
- The statistics aren't necessarily shocking - following other viral infections (for example, influenza), there is a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Covid-19 does, however, have a far greater effect
- Covid-19 has a greater impact on the heart due to the virus attacking microvessels, specifically the lining of these blood vessels
- Other reasons for the increase in heart illness post-Covid-19 are the steroids that are found in the medication given to severe covid-19 patients
- Studies have not yet found the reasons why cases of diabetes and heart attacks have increased, but it is confirmed that there has been an increase since the pandemic
- People up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines tend to have better heart health
- Over six hundred million Covid-19 infections have been recorded
- Covid-19 has since become a greater disability-causing illness and is seen as a risk factor for diabetes and cardiovascular disease
- Even though the rates of infection have decreased, still be vigilant with keeping safe; get your booster shot, wear your masks and social distance when needed, test your sugar and seek medical attention if you're experiencing symptoms related to cardiovascular diseases
Scroll up to listen to the full interview and let us know what you think on our socials.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134462428_sport-man-having-heart-attack-or-chest-pain-after-running-workout-at-park-sport-and-health-care-conc.html?term=heart%2Battack%2Byoung%2Bathlete&vti=lk3lbeqefg9taxn97h-1-57
More from Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT's Research Unit Director on the Economics of Excisable Products Prof Corné van Walbeek about smoking.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More