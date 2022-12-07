Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from midday on Wednesday.
The ailing power utility said that this was due "to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves".
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Earlier on Wednesday morning, the utility escalated the rolling blackouts to stage 4, also due to a high number of breakdowns at its power stations as well as delays in generating units returning to service.
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.
Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 until further notice. This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
