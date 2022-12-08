Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Clarence Ford speaks to sports lawyer and soccer agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse about Nkosi’s disappearance and mental health among professional sports players.
-
Nkosi was considered to have absconded after a three-week disappearance
-
He revealed that he is dealing with a mental health issue
After his unexplained disappearance for three weeks, it has been revealed that Nkosi has been suffering from a mental health issue.
Due to the length of his disappearance, he was considered to have absconded, which means that the employer can assume you have no intention to return to work, according to Mathang-Tshabuse.
Mental health issues can seriously impact a person’s functioning and Mathang-Tshabuse says it is the responsibility of employers to create safe environments to support the employee and this should apply to the sports field as well.
She added that there are processes that can be put in place to reduce the pressure on employees, but it is difficult to provide those same allowances to professional athletes.
Let us be real. It is very difficult for a professional athlete to be given time off...Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, sports lawyer and soccer agent
The head of a sports team is responsible for managing the wellness of the team and the wellness and safety of individual players.
In the same way that a player would get support or time off if they broke a bone, if someone has a definable mental health condition, they must receive the same treatment.
When an employee suffers a mental breakdown, they need to get medical attention.Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, sports lawyer and soccer agent
She added that in most cases in the sports arena there is a responsibility on the employer to look out for the physical and mental health of the employee.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
