Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert

Research has shown that more South Africans are smoking tobacco, and the widespread use of different forms of tobacco products such as e-cigarettes and vapes has made purchasing these products cheaper and more appealing to the youth.

Walbeek says that there has been a turnaround from a long-term decreased trend in smoking since the early 90s. The number of people smoking is now on the rise and that is disturbing from a health perspective.

A survey conducted in 2021 titled the global adult tobacco survey found that about 26% of South African Adults are currently smoking tobacco products, substantially up from 2017, where a survey done by the national income dynamic study indicated that 20% of people are smoking. Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the REEP - UCT

Walbeek suspects the increased availability, appearance, and marketing of cheap cigarettes is pushing people to smoke more, and those who would have quit are now purchasing illicit cigarettes.

Normal cigarettes that are fully tax-paid would retail anything between about R32 and R48, possibly more. Tax is about R20 for a pack, therefore any price below R28 on cigarettes is likely to not be fully tax paid and thus illicit. Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the REEP, UCT

Pre-covid things started to improve when the research and enforcement capacity at SARS was stronger. At that stage seeing a decrease in illicit cigarettes by close to 10%.

However, the twenty-week ban undid the progress as more people started to buy illicit cigarettes from informal vendors, says Walbeek.

What we are proposing is that the government controls illicit cigarettes, and it seems that SARS is working on it. Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the REEP - UCT

He says government needs to increase excise tax.

They have increased the exercise tax at a very pedestrian rate, hardly the inflation rate. Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the REEP - UCT

The low tax rates on cigarettes are encouraging people to consume more thereof, says Walbeek.

Cigarettes are becoming more affordable and this is encouraging people to consume more. Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the REEP, UCT

