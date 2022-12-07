What are the long-term mental and physical health consequences of Covid?
Bongani Bingwa spoke to head of product at Discovery Employee Benefits Guy Chennells about the health trends they are seeing post pandemic.
-
Covid-19 seems to have long term health consequences.
-
The pandemic also impacted many people’s lifestyles and mental health.
According to Chennells they have seen a rise in cardiometabolic disorders and cancer claims following the pandemic.
He added that studies done at discovery showed that people who had contracted coronavirus had an elevated risk of developing a heart condition or diabetes.
They had also noted that during the pandemic there was a drop off in screenings for health issues.
It is very hard to determine what is causally linked to Covid… but… it does seem that these things are linked to Covid.Guy Chennells, head of product at Discovery Employee Benefits
In addition to this, Chennels said he is very concerned to see how Covid is going to impact people's mental health, and this may be the next big pandemic-related issue we face.
He said we need to see people investing in their health through healthy lifestyle changes and caring for their mental health to prevent more widescale health problems.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164688056_symbol-for-a-post-covid-life-businessman-turns-cubes-and-changes-words-covid-life-to-post-covid-life.html?vti=nqiffvyyx5g9rxct3n-1-7
