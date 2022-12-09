[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
In November 2019, Somerset West's Axel Scholle purchased a "brand-new" R14 000 laptop on the popular e-commerce site, Takealot.
Almost two years after purchasing the laptop, Scholle was alerted that the laptop was in fact stolen goods. To make matters even worse, it was stolen from the government, specifically the Department of Agriculture.
Scholle's laptop was locked and could only be unlocked if permission was given by a specific person in the Department.
The computer was sold on Takealot’s platform via a third party, an e-commerce provider based in Johannesburg. Takealot initially responded by saying that Scholle’s complaint would be escalated to their “seller compliance team”. Takealot offered a refund and said that the seller's account had been suspended in August 2022, pending an investigation.
"Despite our seller onboarding process, the contractual undertakings we have in place, and our compliance protocols, the marketplace seller Nanotec Digital was found guilty of selling stolen goods and was suspended from trading on our platform in August 2022 - after a full investigation", said Takealot in an email to Scholle's wife.
The key thing here is the dates. Suspended in August 2022, which was before the Scholle's had lodged their complaint... so the minute they contacted Takealot... Takealot already knew that this was a faulty supplier and one who had been suspended from the platform.Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson
After being granted a refund, Takealot then reversed this saying “Please be advised that the return was declined due to tampering as the unit shows signs of being opened.” This had been after an approved component update was made by Scholle.
Where we are today:
Almost eight weeks after the incident, Scholle is still waiting for his refund.
It [refund] showed up on my Takealot app, I think 10 days ago, then it was removed again, and it was a repeat of the tampering story.Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot
The supplier of the stolen laptop attempted to put the blame on Scholle.
The cherry on top is, when the supplier that had apparently been suspended, came back, saying that I might have installed stolen components in the laptop.Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot
The bottom line is that Takealot is aware of the credibility of the supplier, so much so that they've taken them off of their platform. Yet, it still entertains its explanation of what happened, when at the end of the day the situation is as clear as day: the supplier sold stolen goods on their platform.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview and let us know what you think on our socials.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Business
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?
Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year?Read More
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit
South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money.Read More
Transnet cuts cable theft by almost a third over 7 months
Transnet has managed to significantly reduce cable theft but there is still a way to go with managing these crimes.Read More
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom
Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed management to get SA out of Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
BOS Brands has secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium which includes Siya and Rachel Kolisi.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10%
Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold
Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownership, and how to avoid this in the first place.Read More
Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic?
Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health, Sharon Rosens about sex addictions.Read More
What's hot on streaming right now?
Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.Read More
What is Neurodivergence? Educational psychologist explains
Relebogile Mabotja discusses neurodivergence with Corneil Classen, the Director of the Neurodiversity Centre.Read More
'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More