[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'





Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

In November 2019, Somerset West's Axel Scholle purchased a "brand-new" R14 000 laptop on the popular e-commerce site, Takealot.

Almost two years after purchasing the laptop, Scholle was alerted that the laptop was in fact stolen goods. To make matters even worse, it was stolen from the government, specifically the Department of Agriculture.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Scholle's laptop was locked and could only be unlocked if permission was given by a specific person in the Department.

The computer was sold on Takealot’s platform via a third party, an e-commerce provider based in Johannesburg. Takealot initially responded by saying that Scholle’s complaint would be escalated to their “seller compliance team”. Takealot offered a refund and said that the seller's account had been suspended in August 2022, pending an investigation.

"Despite our seller onboarding process, the contractual undertakings we have in place, and our compliance protocols, the marketplace seller Nanotec Digital was found guilty of selling stolen goods and was suspended from trading on our platform in August 2022 - after a full investigation", said Takealot in an email to Scholle's wife.

The key thing here is the dates. Suspended in August 2022, which was before the Scholle's had lodged their complaint... so the minute they contacted Takealot... Takealot already knew that this was a faulty supplier and one who had been suspended from the platform. Pippa Hudson, Lunch with Pippa Hudson

After being granted a refund, Takealot then reversed this saying “Please be advised that the return was declined due to tampering as the unit shows signs of being opened.” This had been after an approved component update was made by Scholle.

Where we are today:

Almost eight weeks after the incident, Scholle is still waiting for his refund.

It [refund] showed up on my Takealot app, I think 10 days ago, then it was removed again, and it was a repeat of the tampering story. Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot

The supplier of the stolen laptop attempted to put the blame on Scholle.

The cherry on top is, when the supplier that had apparently been suspended, came back, saying that I might have installed stolen components in the laptop. Axel Scholle, man who bought stolen laptop on Takealot

The bottom line is that Takealot is aware of the credibility of the supplier, so much so that they've taken them off of their platform. Yet, it still entertains its explanation of what happened, when at the end of the day the situation is as clear as day: the supplier sold stolen goods on their platform.

