Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Bruce Whitfield talks to Niel Joubert about his book 'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King'.
- Whitey Basson grew Shoprite from eight small stores into the largest retailer in Africa, and the 35th largest retailer in the world.
- Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of Basson, 'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King'.
Financial journalist Niel Joubert has done a "remarkable job" distilling 40 years of corporate history into his biography of Whitey Basson comments Bruce Whitfield.
'Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King' tells the story of the legendary business figure who grew the business from eight small stores in the Western Cape into the giant of retail it is today.
RELATED: Shoprite's Whitey Basson (South Africa’s best-paid exec, by far) calls it a day
Was it a hard job to pin Basson down for an in-depth autobiography? Whitfield asks the author.
It was quite fun working with him over the best part of three years, Joubert says.
Whitey Basson is a colourful character... and the business that he built - it's an amazing story.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
It was quite fun working with Whitey... We spent a lot of time together in his home in Stellenbosch chatting about his life and Shoprite and how he built that amazing company over 40 years.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
The book relates that Basson as a little boy was already quite driven.
As a young man then he must actually have been terrifying, ventures Whitfield.
Yes, he was quite a handful there in Porterville, but a smart young kid... His dad was a businessman, entrepreneur and politician... I think from a young age they taught him to think differently about the world and question the status quo, which he always did from a young age at school.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
The headmaster always had his hands full with Whitey questioning the rules. He did that in business as well.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
PEP founder Renier van Rooyen was a big mentor to Whitey. Van Rooyen basically taught him the skill and the art of retail... taught him the business on the shop floor, not to run your business from the office... the culture of running it like a family business...Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
They worked incredibly hard so you had to have that camaraderie and people on board with the vision that he had. From the start when he bought Shoprite, the eight little stores in the Cape, he said 'we're going to be bigger than Pick n Pay one day' and he sold that vision to the people around him.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
Basson famously bought OK Bazaars for the nominal sum of R1, taking on all its liabilities.
This is what the retail king said in a 2017 interview:
"It was very hard work because we had to work against the loss of R1 million a day... but I never had a doubt we could turn it around."
"The biggest fear I had was that Raymond Ackerman would buy it!"
He was always an optimist. Where others saw challenges... he saw opportunities and he took it on.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
Everyone still calls him Mr Basson. He can be a difficult customer, but I think that's because he knows what he wants.Niel Joubert, Author - Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
