Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
Bruce Whitifield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
- Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste must pay a fine of R20 million for insider trading by 6 January 2023.
- Bruce Whitifield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana why the initial fine imposed of over R160 million was reduced on review.
Markus Jooste must pay a penalty of R20 million by 6 January in line with the decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on insider trading regarding Steinhoff International Holdings.
The disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO may be getting off lightly - the Financial Sector Tribunal revised the fine imposed by the FSCA down from an initial amount of over R161 million (R161 568 068).
The regulatory authority says the revised administrative penalty is for breaches of section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act, Act 19 of 2012.
R1 million of this penalty has been levied for encouraging Jaap du Toit to sell his Steinhoff shares, an SMS warning he did not act on .
"The provision prohibits an insider from encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities which the inside information relates to."
Related stories:
Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Bruce Whitifield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
The initial investigation that we conducted... [the fine was imposed in 2020] we found Markus Jooste guilty on both the breaches of Section 78 (4) and Section 78 (5) of the Financials Markets Act.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
When this was taken on review... the Financial Sector Tribunal disagreed with the first part of the finding which was that Mr Jooste had actually not provided information sufficiently detailed for it to have been found to be insider information, but they did agree with the second part of our finding...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
...which is that there was encouragement of a few individuals to try and trade on the basis of information which was provided by an insider which was of course who Mr Jooste was.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
In addition, the Tribunal instructed the FSCA to re-evaluate the size of the fine and provided their reasoning.
This is the CEO of one of the biggest companies on the JSE at the time tipping off selected individuals to "run for your life" as Whitfield puts it. Has the Tribunal erred in terms of the serious nature of what transpired?
This falls within the ambit very technical legal interpretation, Kamlana notes.
The Tribunal can only interpret the law as it exists, so for us the import of these kinds of decisions is that we can then also have engagements with policy makers and lawmakers about the framework... There is space to tighten the law...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
Source : Picture: EWN
More from Business
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
ChatGPT and the state of AI
Bigger and better and soon we will all be talking to machinesRead More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
More from Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT's Research Unit Director on the Economics of Excisable Products Prof Corné van Walbeek about smoking.Read More
200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More