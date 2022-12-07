Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January





Bruce Whitifield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

- Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste must pay a fine of R20 million for insider trading by 6 January 2023.

- Bruce Whitifield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana why the initial fine imposed of over R160 million was reduced on review.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Markus Jooste must pay a penalty of R20 million by 6 January in line with the decision by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on insider trading regarding Steinhoff International Holdings.

The disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO may be getting off lightly - the Financial Sector Tribunal revised the fine imposed by the FSCA down from an initial amount of over R161 million (R161 568 068).

The regulatory authority says the revised administrative penalty is for breaches of section 78 (5) of the Financial Markets Act, Act 19 of 2012.

R1 million of this penalty has been levied for encouraging Jaap du Toit to sell his Steinhoff shares, an SMS warning he did not act on .

"The provision prohibits an insider from encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities which the inside information relates to."

The initial investigation that we conducted... [the fine was imposed in 2020] we found Markus Jooste guilty on both the breaches of Section 78 (4) and Section 78 (5) of the Financials Markets Act. Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

When this was taken on review... the Financial Sector Tribunal disagreed with the first part of the finding which was that Mr Jooste had actually not provided information sufficiently detailed for it to have been found to be insider information, but they did agree with the second part of our finding... Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

...which is that there was encouragement of a few individuals to try and trade on the basis of information which was provided by an insider which was of course who Mr Jooste was. Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

In addition, the Tribunal instructed the FSCA to re-evaluate the size of the fine and provided their reasoning.

This is the CEO of one of the biggest companies on the JSE at the time tipping off selected individuals to "run for your life" as Whitfield puts it. Has the Tribunal erred in terms of the serious nature of what transpired?

This falls within the ambit very technical legal interpretation, Kamlana notes.

The Tribunal can only interpret the law as it exists, so for us the import of these kinds of decisions is that we can then also have engagements with policy makers and lawmakers about the framework... There is space to tighten the law... Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

