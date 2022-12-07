Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
Millions of migrant workers keep their families going by sending remittances back home from their adopted countries.
Rwandans living and working abroad have sent remittances worth $469 million to the country this year, according to the latest World Bank report on global remittances inflows and outflows,
This represents 3.9% of Rwanda's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.
RELATED: June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
A country with around just 11 million citizens, Rwanda has people in diaspora in places like Canada, the US and in countries in Europe Kgomoeswana says.
It's a very exciting country because of the political problems it often experiences because of Rwandan people who are not living in the country... especially because the majority of remittances are coming from African countries.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
It is something that in Africa is being monitored closely, comparing it to official donor assistance, and it has exceeded by far the donor assistance... It's what happens when the quality of life in a country is not what it should be or could be, professionals and those with money tend to migrate and stay elsewhere.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Because they leave family behind they have to keep on sending money back to their home country, so it's just one of those indicators. It is still below 10% of the GDP, but at $460 million or so it's not small change.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mogulart/mogulart1606/mogulart160600133/58170652-ruhengeri-rwanda-september-9-2015-unidentified-women-and-child-the-african-worker-children-working-t.jpg
More from Business
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
ChatGPT and the state of AI
Bigger and better and soon we will all be talking to machinesRead More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
More from Africa
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa?
The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
COP27: What went down so far
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
What are the long-term mental and physical health consequences of Covid?
While lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions are behind us the impact of the pandemic is still being seen in our country.Read More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
[WATCH] Woman prepares Mogodu... in a washing machine!
A video has gone viral of a woman preparing mogodu in a washing machine before cooking.Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health
Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More