Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest international news stories.
The Taliban has carried out its first public execution in Farah state since taking power in Afghanistan in August last year, in full view of hundreds of people.
The executed man reportedly confessed to a murder carried out five years ago.
And in an ironic twist, it was the victim's father that pulled the trigger during the execution, firing three fatal shots with an assault rifle.
The execution reflects the Taliban's intentions to continue with their strict interpretation of Sharia law, as they did during their previous rule.
He was shot at the insistence of the victim's mother. She told the BBC the Taliban were willing to excuse the execution but she insisted on it.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
It's all getting a bit ugly and partisan. There were Taliban ministers, military leaders, and supreme court justices present. It's been utterly condemned by the United Nations.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
This is back to where we were before. The Taliban supreme leader is imposing his interpretation of sharia law with public executions, amputations, and stoning. And it's not going to be a once off I'm afraid.Adam Gilchrist, World View correspondent
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108057696_taliban-flag-closeup-view-3d-rendering.html?vti=ngn90869pkm8go0i6k-1-8
More from World
Not a Bugs Life: UK study reveals insect populations are dwindling drastically
While bugs are not many people's favourite things in the world, they play an important role in our ecosystem.Read More
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.Read More
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat
Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.Read More