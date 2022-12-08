Delayed govt subsidies put huge pressure on Joburg children's homes to survive
Robertson, the Chair of Epworth Children's Home, says they face severe challenges in making ends meet as an organisation.
The problem for October, November, and now December is that the department has not paid its portion of the Service-Level Agreement.Ron Robertson, Chair - Epworth Children's Home
The organisation signed the SLA early in March 2022, however, the department then changed the funding plan to the organisation from a quarterly payment to a six-monthly one.
That has resulted in three months of no payment to the home, Robertson adds.
There's just nobody who can survive two months without that funding.Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home
We've got 60 children at the moment and they range in ages from 2 years to 20 years and it is quite a wide range of ages. We have a staff of 30 people and so it runs at about R500 000 a month in order to feed the children and to get them to school...Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home
Charlene Grobler, CEO of Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home says they are also experiencing the same issue and struggling to make ends meet in their organisations due to the delay of funds.
The Regional Office approves it and then it is sent to the National Office to be paid.Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home
These two offices make sure that they comply with the policies and that all that they require from the organisation itself is that the SLA is signed, she highlights.
Once all of that is done, they approve and subsidise funds to suitable organisations, she emphasises.
Subsidies are almost always late, meaning a week or two, which is always bad but obviously, you can survive but in all my time working here we have waited this long.Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home
Grobler says they are running both the Jacaranda and Louis Botha homes and have 230 children that they are taking care of there.
The homes' responsibilities become near impossible when subsidies delay especially at this time of the year, Grobler explains.
It hurts even more when I have to tell my staff I can't pay them during Christmas.Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home
For those who are not going home, or who do not go to foster homes, or to people who would look after them during the holidays, it is really the task of keeping the basics going and that's what we are concerned about.Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home
Any donations in kind and in cash would be welcome and a great help to the homes.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/addtodsaporn/addtodsaporn1805/addtodsaporn180500142/102180853-feeding-the-poor-helping-each-other-in-society.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold
Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownership, and how to avoid this in the first place.Read More
Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic?
Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health, Sharon Rosens about sex addictions.Read More
What's hot on streaming right now?
Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.Read More
What is Neurodivergence? Educational psychologist explains
Relebogile Mabotja discusses neurodivergence with Corneil Classen, the Director of the Neurodiversity Centre.Read More
'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.Read More
[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'
Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.Read More
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?
DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.Read More
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More