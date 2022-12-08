Streaming issues? Report here
Delayed govt subsidies put huge pressure on Joburg children's homes to survive

8 December 2022 2:36 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
government subsidies
John Perlman
Epworth Childrens Home
Louis Botha & Jacaranda

John Perlman speaks to Ron Robertson and Charlene Grobler about the impact of subsidies being delayed for months.
© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf
© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf

Robertson, the Chair of Epworth Children's Home, says they face severe challenges in making ends meet as an organisation.

The problem for October, November, and now December is that the department has not paid its portion of the Service-Level Agreement.

 Ron Robertson, Chair - Epworth Children's Home 

The organisation signed the SLA early in March 2022, however, the department then changed the funding plan to the organisation from a quarterly payment to a six-monthly one.

That has resulted in three months of no payment to the home, Robertson adds.

There's just nobody who can survive two months without that funding.

 Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home 

We've got 60 children at the moment and they range in ages from 2 years to 20 years and it is quite a wide range of ages. We have a staff of 30 people and so it runs at about R500 000 a month in order to feed the children and to get them to school...

Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home

Charlene Grobler, CEO of Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home says they are also experiencing the same issue and struggling to make ends meet in their organisations due to the delay of funds.

The Regional Office approves it and then it is sent to the National Office to be paid.

Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home

These two offices make sure that they comply with the policies and that all that they require from the organisation itself is that the SLA is signed, she highlights.

Once all of that is done, they approve and subsidise funds to suitable organisations, she emphasises.

Subsidies are almost always late, meaning a week or two, which is always bad but obviously, you can survive but in all my time working here we have waited this long.

Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home

Grobler says they are running both the Jacaranda and Louis Botha homes and have 230 children that they are taking care of there.

The homes' responsibilities become near impossible when subsidies delay especially at this time of the year, Grobler explains.

It hurts even more when I have to tell my staff I can't pay them during Christmas.

Charlene Grobler, CEO - Jacaranda and Louis Botha Children's Home

For those who are not going home, or who do not go to foster homes, or to people who would look after them during the holidays, it is really the task of keeping the basics going and that's what we are concerned about.

Ron Robertson, Chairperson - Epworth Children's Home

Any donations in kind and in cash would be welcome and a great help to the homes.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
