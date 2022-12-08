Streaming issues? Report here
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout

8 December 2022 8:04 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
Chris Yelland
blackout

President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Chris Yelland, an energy analyst and Managing Director of EE Business.

Yelland believes there is no sudden need to panic, despite the ramping up of load shedding.

He does not expect the rolling of power cuts to lead to a total national blackout.

Eskom announced stage six power cuts on Wednesday, which currently is scheduled to remain in effect until Friday.

It is still a remote possibility... the stage of load shedding is not a direct indicator [of the] proximity of a blackout.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business

... supply and demand have been brought back into balance by this load shedding which will avert a possibility of a national blackout.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




