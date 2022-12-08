Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about what is trending on the interwebs.
In a tweet yesterday, ESP said it's been "a special year" for load shedding, with South Africans experiencing more than 192 000 minutes of power cuts - 200% more than any other year.
Eskom imposed stage two for the most part, with 1363 hours. Thankfully, stage six was only implemented for 83 hours.
And November was the worst month for electricity outages.
In November, we had 650 hours of load shedding, all the way down to April, where there were only 197. I thought this was funny as we always see these 'wraps'. Now ESP is giving us the scary and hilarious statistics of load shedding in 2022.Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent
