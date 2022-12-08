Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 2022's Person of the Year.

Ukraine is praised for valiantly resisting Russia's invasion.

According to Gilchrist, Zelensky's Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, deserved to get the award as a person of influence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © palinchak/123rf.com

Time Magazine has chosen its person of the year... but you can argue that Vladimir Putin had more influence than Zelensky. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

