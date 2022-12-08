Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 2022's Person of the Year.
Ukraine is praised for valiantly resisting Russia's invasion.
According to Gilchrist, Zelensky's Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, deserved to get the award as a person of influence.
Time Magazine has chosen its person of the year... but you can argue that Vladimir Putin had more influence than Zelensky.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140656184_munich-germany-15-feb-2020-president-of-ukraine-volodymyr-zelensky-during-munich-security-conference.html?vti=o3gdiu4x4o5vrh1nf1-1-9
More from World
Not a Bugs Life: UK study reveals insect populations are dwindling drastically
While bugs are not many people's favourite things in the world, they play an important role in our ecosystem.Read More
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions
Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers
After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.Read More
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater
A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.Read More
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets
A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.Read More
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid
People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.Read More
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat
Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election.Read More
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough
US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.Read More
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'
North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.Read More