Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jimmy Moyaha - Independent Analyst at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Wayne Duvenage, CEO OUTA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obs... 20 December 2022 8:19 PM
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign. 20 December 2022 5:24 PM
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton "Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election. 20 December 2022 8:56 AM
View all Local
Rise Campaign: SAns from all walks of life must create political alternative Motheo Khoaripe talks to Rivonia Circle Chairperson Songezo Zibi, part of the Rise Campaign. 20 December 2022 5:24 PM
The Midday Report Express: Gwen Ramakgoba on being first woman ANC Treasurer All the news you need to know. 20 December 2022 1:29 PM
People are losing faith in the ANC and our political system - Carol Paton "Ramaphosa may have won the vote, but he lost the battle to renew the ANC." Carol Paton shares her views on the '22 ANC election. 20 December 2022 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
Airbnb breaking down barriers to make local tourism more inclusive Motheo Khoaripe talks to Airbnb's Velma Corcoran about the ways in which it is helping township and rural communities overcome obs... 20 December 2022 8:19 PM
View all Business
Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show. 20 December 2022 9:15 PM
My Best Friend: Fun SA dog food ad launches on TikTok and goes viral Oresti Patricios, CEO at the Ornico Group, picks the Ultra Pet spot as his advertising "hero" of the week. 20 December 2022 8:39 PM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level' The television journalist tweeted an apology about a scathing column he wrote for The Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle. 20 December 2022 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final. 19 December 2022 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Not a Bugs Life: UK study reveals insect populations are dwindling drastically While bugs are not many people's favourite things in the world, they play an important role in our ecosystem. 19 December 2022 12:40 PM
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
View all World
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
View all Africa
'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst Following the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the ANC, what happens to the structure of the party? 20 December 2022 7:15 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time' Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be met with punitive costs, says legal expert Benedict Phiri. 19 December 2022 7:33 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year

8 December 2022 9:40 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Vladimir Putin
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Bongani Bingwa
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelelensky

Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 2022's Person of the Year.

Ukraine is praised for valiantly resisting Russia's invasion.

According to Gilchrist, Zelensky's Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, deserved to get the award as a person of influence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © palinchak/123rf.com
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © palinchak/123rf.com

Time Magazine has chosen its person of the year... but you can argue that Vladimir Putin had more influence than Zelensky.

Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




8 December 2022 9:40 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Vladimir Putin
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Bongani Bingwa
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelelensky

More from World

FILE: Two ladybugs on a leaf. Picture: Ron van den Berg from Pixabay

Not a Bugs Life: UK study reveals insect populations are dwindling drastically

19 December 2022 12:40 PM

While bugs are not many people's favourite things in the world, they play an important role in our ecosystem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions

19 December 2022 10:40 AM

Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers

19 December 2022 10:26 AM

After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from CGTN video of divers encountering green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso River posted on YouTube

WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater

17 December 2022 10:32 AM

A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The "AquaDom" in the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin burst on 16 December 2022 Image: @lefpap/123rf.com

[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets

17 December 2022 7:21 AM

A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid

15 December 2022 10:44 AM

People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brazilian flag. Picture: ilanwet from Pixabay

Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat

14 December 2022 12:57 PM

Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nuclear fusion is the process that powers the stars. © faizalramli/123rf.com

American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough

14 December 2022 10:11 AM

US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kim Jong-Un. Picture: Victoria Model from Pixabay

'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon'

13 December 2022 12:15 PM

North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © viktoriia88/123rf.com

Russia punishes man for dreaming of Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram

13 December 2022 11:33 AM

A Russian man has been fined £400 for dreaming about Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and posting about it on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jeremy Clarkson says sorry for saying he hated Megan Markle 'on cellular level'

Lifestyle Entertainment

Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series

Lifestyle Entertainment

'ANC will get a hiding in 2024' - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

Trump's tax returns to be released by US Congress

21 December 2022 6:03 AM

Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

21 December 2022 5:59 AM

Taliban ban university education for Afghan girls

21 December 2022 5:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA