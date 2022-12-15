Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships
As South Africa has transitioned, so has the Castle Lager brand. It has meandered from the national sporting fields to the hearts and minds of the beautiful people of Mzansi.
Castle Lager has positioned itself as a brand that has recognized and grown the good within South Africa - whether through sport or through the brand's repositioning campaign, #ItsWithin, which launched earlier this year.
The #ItsWithin campaign started Castle Lager's journey to get South Africans to recognise the good that exists within their communities, where they find their strength. Castle Lager showcased this through TVC and partnering with local graffiti artists to bring it to life through wall murals.
In November the brand launched its second campaign in the #ItsWithin series, celebrating the good that exists within community local businesses. The Keep it Within campaign continues the journey that started over a century ago, aiming to transform townships from good to better by empowering South African township businesses.
By celebrating their resilience, and meaningfully boosting their efforts, #KeepItWithin proposes to inject 10% growth into more than 50 township businesses by the end of 2023.
Castle Lager is championing the growth and development of Kasi businesses through the #ItWithin campaign.Wendy Bedforth, Brand Director - Castle Lager
As a brand, we recognise that our townships and Kasi’s have completely transformed – this is where good is happening, it is a place of excellence, where people are choosing to do business in their local neighbourhoods.Wendy Bedforth, Brand Director - Castle Lager
44% of South Africans say that they are spending more in Kasi, and 75% say that they would buy local brands over international fashion brands.Wendy Bedforth, Brand Director - Castle Lager
Castle wants to provide hope to South Africans by supporting these local businesses because we know that when we focus on building on the good, the good gets even better.Wendy Bedforth, Brand Director - Castle Lager
Castle Lager intends to unleash the full economic potential of the township businesses through various means in this campaign, including providing marketing support, business development tools, and funding. It is hoped that this campaign will be a tangible and direct intervention to lift township businesses that are already contributing about 6% of South Africa’s GDP and over 2 million jobs to the country's economy.
Castle Lager is encouraging South Africans to support their favourite 100% homebrewed businesses. They launched the first batch of 500-ml cans in early November, on which 16 township businesses are profiled.
One featured business is "Delivery Ka Speed," a local food delivery service founded on the belief that accessibility would be brought to the township. Godiragetse Mogajane started his business without a team of developers or an app - in Hammanskraal, Tsakane, and Katlehong - all the places without traditional maps. Godiragetse's food delivery service has now delivered over 10,000 meals and is still growing. Godiragetse Mogajane is an inspiring example of someone who is driven to do good in their community.
Every quarter, Castle Lager will add a new set of 16 businesses to the 500-ml can range.
By purchasing a selected Castle Lager pack and dialling a unique code, consumers over the age of 18 can nominate their favourite local businesses for a chance to win marketing support, skills training, or R40 000 in funding (entry is 20 cents per 20 seconds on USSD for all networks).
Check out www.castlelager.co.za for more information, or follow the official Castle Lager social media pages: Facebook: Castle Lager SA Twitter: @CastleLagerSA Instagram: castlelagersa
Source : Castle Lager
