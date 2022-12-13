7 Festive Season gifts for under R100
The festive season is here, and after a tumultuous year, the excitement can be felt in the air.
However, the economy has taken a huge hit, and the cost of living is exorbitant. One great way to still enjoy the festive season is by buying affordable gifts.
This season, we have amazing gift ideas for under R100.
Nature's Edition Cedarwood And Sage Bath Crystals
Bath crystals are a wonderful gesture to gift to someone. It's small and useful and can be enjoyed by the whole family - and these gorgeous crystals are well under R100.
Nature's Edition Rainbow Promises Your Happy 4-Piece Pack
Who doesn't need hand cream? This is an amazing gift for kids or someone on the go. It has beautiful colourful packaging. It's compact and handy and great for all the sanitising we do - and it comes in just under the R100 price tag.
Mug with catchphrase
If you have a mug collector as a friend, this is a great gift idea, and you can pick a phrase that will match them perfectly. And if they don't already collect mugs now is the time to get them started! These fab mugs do come in just under the R100 mark.
LED clip-on spotlight
The LED clip light attaches easily to headwear, glasses, book edges, and other surfaces. No matter the time of day or load-shedding level.
Mobile phone mini tripod stand
We all love to create moments and share them on our socials and this device will take your posts to the next level.
You will never need anything other than this mini mobile phone tripod stand. These are nifty little gadgets that help you take videos, film tutorials, or capture your workout in the gym.
This is an affordable modern-day gem of a gift - and it is surprisingly inexpensive coming in well under budget!
5-in-1 Mini Hammer
Do your friends and loved ones have long overdue DIY projects to do this holiday? This 5-in-1 mini hammer will have them covered.
This mini hammer will help you with all your needs around the house.
Reusable Garden Markers
Garden lovers, this is for you. Never confuse your potted plants again. These reusable markers are pretty cool for green-fingered enthusiasts.
