What is Neurodivergence? Educational psychologist explains





© designer491/123rf.com

Neurodivergent people are normal people with different experiences in life. Corneil Classen, Director - Neurodiversity Centre

Neurodivergence is a relatively new term used to describe individuals who have neurological functioning which differs from the norm.

Most individuals, referred to as neurotypical, have similar neurological function which is evident in social behaviour, logical reasoning, learning ability, and habits.

Neurodivergence is a neutral description of naturally existing variations in minds and brains. Corneil Classen, Director - Neurodiversity Centre

Neurodivergent individuals have conditions that alter the way that the brain functions. Conditions such as ADHD, attention difficulties, being on the autistic spectrum, OCD, High levels of anxiety, and dyslexia.

These conditions or differences usually come with a range of needs that differ from the needs of the neurotypical, as well as a range of strengths that differ from the neurotypical.

The purpose of creating an understanding of neurodivergence is to change the perception of these conditions. It helps to understand that they are not disorders or mental health issues but rather a different way of understanding the world.

Corneil advocates for the need to accommodate those who are neurodivergent.

We shouldn’t automatically pathologise mental differences or treat them as problems to be fixed or individuals that need to change. Corneil Classen, Director - Neurodiversity Centre

He explains that those who are neurodivergent may have different environmental and social challenges but should be accommodated as people who have differences and not people who are impaired.

So rather than seeing these challenges, difficulties or what we thought of as impairments, we want to celebrate the strengths that also come with this different way of being in the world. Corneil Classen, Director - Neurodiversity Centre

Corneil also advocates for the need to adjust or reengineer environments in order to accommodate neurodivergent individuals and allow them to flourish.

A core understanding of neurodivergence is that the current standards and environment of everyday life is made to accommodate the neurotypical. This has led to the perception that the neurodivergent is impaired. An environment that accommodates the neurodivergent would allow them to develop their unusual strengths and add to the world as a whole.

So how would one know whether they are neurodivergent?

Corneil explains that diagnosis is an important factor in understanding neurodivergence.

What is important is a very accurate and thorough diagnosis. Corneil Classen

The diagnosis and understanding of the needs of a neurodivergent person’s needs is the most important factor necessary to create an accommodating environment that allows them to succeed in a world that is not built for them.

Neurodivergence in children is particularly important to diagnose, in order to give them an environment that allows for their development in a way that's suited to their needs.

Being neurodivergent is present from birth and life long. Corneil Classen

An understanding of neurodivergence is important for everyone, for society to understand that neurodivergent people don't need to be fixed but rather accommodated or even celebrated for who they are. Neurodivergent people are different, not broken.

Scroll up to listen to the interview