Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom

Eskom has promised slight load shedding relief with a move down to Stage 5 from Stage 6 on Friday morning.

- Meanwhile the power utility's board and management are under fire from government.

As South Africans shoulder the burden of increased load shedding, currently at Stage 6, recriminations and accusations are flying thick and fast.

The two Ministers responsible for energy and for the management of the national power utility both spoke out on Thursday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he's instructed Eskom’s board and management to get the country out of Stage 6 as soon as possible.

At the same time Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, has accused the power utility of "actively agitating for the overthrow of the state" as power cuts continue.

On Thursday evening National Treasury issued a statement saying it "will continue with the engagements" with the Department of Public Enterprises and Eskom, about the budget shortfall regarding buying more diesel.

Eskom did not apply for funding through the budget process and Eskom management should therefore take all necessary steps to ensure they secure the diesel needed to avert severe load shedding. National Treasury statement

Stage 6 is set to continue until 5 am on Friday.

Gordhan and Mantashe are sounding increasingly desperate in a game that they cant win because the reality is that Eskom is broken, comments Bruce Whitfield in conversation with independent energy expert Lungile Mashele.

It's starting to feel like the whole debacle is being used as some kind of political football Mashele says, while they know full well what the problems are with Eskom.

Just this evening two statements have been released, one from the Minister of the DRME saying that Eskom is responsible for what is happening and for throwing the country into chaos, and is actually worse than state capture. Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

At the same time you have the Treasury saying that they do not have money for ad hoc requests... while the DPE at the same time is basically saying that Eskom needs to cut costs. All the while we are on Stage 6 load shedding without a credible plan out of it. Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

Mashele recalls how in 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa said had a plan and Eskom would be saved.

It's five years later; they're going to the next elective conference and Eskom is in a worse position. Just last night it had about 19 000MW off on breakdowns, unplanned maintenance... Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

We've never seen numbers like that before. It is absolutely incredible the level that we have been brought down to as a society, as a country, as a nation. Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

There have been 22 years of warnings, she emphasizes, and all suggestions seem to have fallen flat.

"So yes, we shouldn't be shocked, and if truth be told if we go into Stage 8 or whatever the number is, we should be expecting it as well."

