Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?

- Checkers' Sixty60 Santas are back this festive season, making their deliveries dressed up in Father Christmas outfits.

- They are supposed to spread festive cheer, but some feel the suits impair the drivers' dignity and show a lack of empathy for their experience in the summer heat.

The promise is that these bikers will get your order to you no matter whether you're at home, at a braai or on the beach.

But is it fair on the drivers? Temperatures are picking up and they're kitted out in outfits associated with the North Pole.

Because of this, Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks the idea as her advertising "zero" of the week.

Gen Zs are very quick to correct us - one of my interns said, no that's not cute. They feel that it's impairing the dignity of the drivers; they're thinking about them as human beings. They think: it's hot, this guy must be burning. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

Damane cites one social media comment where a customer didn't realise the driver was dressed in a Santa suit because "the jacket was off and the shirt half unbuttoned, obviously because of the heat".

This also means that Checkers is unable to do quality control, with the client not enjoying the full experience the retailer envisaged.

So it's not the idea that I have a problem with. I think the idea is lovely but the execution lacks some empathy for the people who have to wear it. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

Whitfield also comments on a perceived lack of quality in the outfits themselves, saying they're "looking tatty and worn-out".

