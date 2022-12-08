Going BOS: SA iced tea brand to expand into the UK from its European base
Bruce Whitfield chats to BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their continuing expansion plans.
- BOS Brands entered the European market in 2013, launching its iconic rooibos iced tea in the Netherlands, France and Belgium.
- Now it's raised additional capital to enable a push into the UK market.
South African iced tea company BOS is eyeing further expansion, this time from its base in Europe to the UK.
BOS Brands is based in Cape Town and Amsterdam, with BOS Ice Tea its core product.
It entered the European market in 2013, launching its iconic rooibos iced tea in the Netherlands, France and Belgium
BOS has now secured additional growth equity from an investment consortium for the next phase of its expansion into the UK market.
The consortium includes Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, Business Director and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. The UK's Ferguson (Alex Ferguson of football fame) family has also added to its original investment.
"This latest round of funding demonstrates faith in the brand" says BOS Brands CEO William Battersby.
It is critical to entering the key UK market and continue growing one of South Africa’s best-loved beverage brands internationally.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
Bruce Whitfield interviews Battersby on The Money Show.
France is our biggest market in Europe at the moment... then Netherlands and Belgium, and the UK's next.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
[The product's] pretty much exactly the same as in South Africa, the only minor difference is the product in Europe is fully organic. We use organic sugar there...William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
The extract is shipped from South Africa. It's then manufactured locally in Europe. That's the product that's going to be sent to the UK.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
The market is growing all the time Battersby says.
He notes that the UK is the fifth-biggest importer of rooibos overseas, so BOS is entering a market that's aware of the product.
It's our big differentiator versus the competitors who are mostly black tea. So our rooibos position, caffeine-free, is a big selling point in Europe and will be in the UK.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
