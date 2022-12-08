[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
Dion says until now, she was not ready to reveal her condition.
I have always been an open book but I was not ready to reveal anything before. But I'm ready now.Celine Dion
She explains that she has been dealing with health problems for a long time and has struggled to talk about it.
Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.Celine Dion
Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline ❤️pic.twitter.com/9JDA3ajWRb' celine vocals (@CelineOracle) December 8, 2022
Stiff person syndrome is characterised by the stiffening of muscles in the torso and limbs, as well as episodes of violent muscle spasms.
She says her condition has made it difficult to walk and she is unable to sing the way she used to.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
