How to find work life balance - and still climb corporate ladder successfully
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to clinical psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus about the impact of work pressures as one grows in their career and how one can find the right balance.
Dr. Angus says that young people have the advantage of absorbing as much information as they can. However, managers can cause hindrances, she adds.
Young people have an advantage because they are able to have the energy to follow through and have a balance in their lives in terms of work, but they actually have to be open to learning… which is not always possible.Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Dr Angus advises that one needs to find a balance and be aware of stress factors in order to perform optimally.
The key is having a balance between being who you are, bringing what you can, being open and flexible in terms of learning and listening to what is requested and it will depend a lot on your boss.Dr. Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
In addition, one's personality does play an important role, according to Dr Angus.
Have the strength to follow instructions but you also want to be innovative. Your personality is a huge factor.Dr. Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
The optimal way to get the best out of one's work and not burn out is to ensure one is not overperforming just in order to impress your colleagues - but rather also to take into account what works for you.
In order to get the balance, the key is you want to take into account what the work involved and what the boss will require from you… It has to be working from both sides and both parties.Dr. Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
