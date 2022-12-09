



Reuters reports that the Nigerian army is running a secret, systematic abortion programme.

It claims that abortions were forced on female victims of Boko Haram/Islamic State.

The report claims that at least 10,000 pregnancies had been illegally terminated.

Reuters based its report on the accounts of 33 victims, hospital staff, and security officials as well as numerous documents.

The women and girls ranged from a few weeks to eight months pregnant, and some were as young as 12 years old, interviews and records showed.

The success of the campaign relied on deception and physical force against women who were kept in military custody for days or weeks.

In some instances, women who resisted were beaten, canned, held at gunpoint, or drugged into compliance.

Others were tied or pinned down, as abortion drugs were forcefully administered.

Reuters was unable to establish who created the abortion programme.

Nigerian military leaders deny that the programme existed and blames Reuters for being part of a foreign effort to undermine the country’s fight against the insurgents.

The Nigerian Army... it's not the first time they are accused of gross human rights abuses... Jean-Jacques Cornish - Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs

... it is a woman's choice. It cannot be something enforced and certainly not something that is done in secret... Jean-Jacques Cornish - Journalist, Editor and authoritative commentator on African Affairs

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters