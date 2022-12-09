[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

They rented a van to drive the 10 hours from Florida to Knoxville, then became lifelong friends.

It is funny how Michelle Miller, the woman who decided to rent a van, shouted at the airport and asked who wanted to join her family and travel to Tennessee.

Miller explains how they became friends during the excursion.

They also shared live updates of their drive after leaving the airport.

