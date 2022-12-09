[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
They rented a van to drive the 10 hours from Florida to Knoxville, then became lifelong friends.
It is funny how Michelle Miller, the woman who decided to rent a van, shouted at the airport and asked who wanted to join her family and travel to Tennessee.
Miller explains how they became friends during the excursion.
@alanahstory21 I cant make this up. Road trip! 🚐 @The Farm Babe @StarrPuck @doerksen92 @Renee @robinwharton976 @CozumelAutentico ♬ original sound - Alanah
They also shared live updates of their drive after leaving the airport.
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/aremac/aremac1401/aremac140100014/25476835-people-in-the-arrival-hall-at-the-johannesburg-o-r-tambo-international-airport-in-south-africa.jpg
