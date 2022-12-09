Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Publications in the United Kingdom are accusing Harry and Meghan of insulting the royal family and the media.
In the six-part series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relive the alleged abuse from the media for invading their privacy and their relationship with the Windsor royal family.
The series also features how the couple met online before officially having dinner in the UK.
UK newspapers ran with a series of headlines including Daily Mail's "Palace anger at assault on the Queen's legacy".
Guardian front page, Friday 9 December 2022: Iranian forces 'shooting at faces and genitals of female protesters' pic.twitter.com/ecFiOIlV8C' The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2022
Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/geSmgigUYU' Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 8, 2022
Gilchrist says the couple repeatedly mentions the racism of the royal family.
... they have repeated vile gripes about racism within the royal household without specifically saying the royal family.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
They had a go at the media and says the media has been destroying them.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @sussexroyal/instagram.com
More from World
US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star
The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.Read More
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled
A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee.Read More
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit
Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.Read More
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government
Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.Read More
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".Read More
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.Read More
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.Read More
More from Entertainment
What's hot on streaming right now?
Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71
On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre
Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet.Read More
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.Read More