'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
Lester Kiewit interviews Siya Madikane, Google's Communication and Public Affairs Manager.
The top three Google searches in South Africa in 2022 were "SASSA SRD grant", "Wordle", and "climate change".
It is the second consecutive time that social grants emerge as the most-searched item in the country.
In a year riddled with unrelenting power cuts, it is surprising that "load shedding" only made it to number eight on the list.
Load shedding is no longer at the top of the list. In previous years, it used to be a little bit higher... unfortunately, we may be getting a bit used to it.Siya Madikane, Communication and Public Affairs Manager - Google
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/O5v8heKY4cI
