Drivers urged to get latest technology tracking devices on their vehicles





Relebogile Mabotja interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about vehicles and trackers.

Consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, advises customers to install trackers with modern technology on their vehicles.

Knowler says drivers with an outdated car tracker need to monitor whether it has an updated location tracker or not.

They need to ask questions about what technology their cars have and assess whether their tracker can do and pinpoint the location of their vehicles. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If you haven’t been questioning your monthly tracking fees for a while, I am always positive that you can get a new device with location tracking and latest technology for less. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

South Africa has become a hub for hijacking where social media users share a series of vehicles being stolen on daily basis.

Knowler added that if a customer is not satisfied with their current tracker company, they can always opt offer from the competitor.

Pay attention to what you are paying and what you are getting whether you can get a good deal with the same company or the competitor. Wendy Knowler , Consumer journalist

