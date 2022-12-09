US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
ANC NEC meeting outcomes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Spending the holidays without your loved ones
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Martin Scheepers - Sport Psychologist at Private Practice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 1)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 2)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money- Jane Dutton, Broadcaster
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jane Dutton - Veteran Broadcaster at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group' Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat. 12 December 2022 7:47 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaig... 10 December 2022 12:20 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next? All the news you need to know. 8 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Politics
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
View all Business
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic? Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health, Sharon Rosens about sex addictions. 9 December 2022 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport. 9 December 2022 1:53 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee. 9 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star

9 December 2022 1:53 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Arms Dealer
Joe Biden
US
WNBA
Viktor Bout
Brittany Griner

The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

Well known American basketballer Brittany Griner has been swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.

Bout dubbed “the merchant of death’’, who was imprisoned for 12 years, arrived on home soil in Moscow. He did not know he was going to be free when he entered the plane on Friday morning.

While WNBA player Griner, who was jailed for possessing cannabis oil and sent to a penal colony in November, was welcomed by her wife and fans back to America.

Some reports suggest that it was not a fair trade, says Gilchrist.

This comes considering Bout was charged with gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

So, Basketball player for merchant of death mmm interesting.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

It does feel not exactly like a fair exchange but at least there is Brittany Griner going to family and friends…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Listen to the full audio above for more.




9 December 2022 1:53 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Arms Dealer
Joe Biden
US
WNBA
Viktor Bout
Brittany Griner

More from World

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Picture: @sussexroyal/instagram.com.

Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media

9 December 2022 8:51 AM

Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aremac/123rf.com

[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled

9 December 2022 8:43 AM

A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters

9 December 2022 7:52 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa with US President Joe Biden. Picture: Dirco/Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit

9 December 2022 7:12 AM

Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by PayPal.me/FelixMittermeier from Pixabay.

German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government

8 December 2022 10:19 AM

Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © palinchak/123rf.com

Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year

8 December 2022 9:40 AM

Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of the Taliban. © fckncg/123rf.com

Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power

8 December 2022 8:22 AM

The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kim Jong-Un. Picture: Victoria Model from Pixabay

Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban

7 December 2022 11:54 AM

North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE : Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was handed at six-year jail sentence for her involvement in high-profile corruption case. Picture: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner/Facebook

Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption

7 December 2022 10:01 AM

De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The drugs are working. © nightunter/123rf.com

Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

7 December 2022 9:31 AM

This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group'

Local

Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?

Local Business

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

11 people killed in collision on N1 in Free State

12 December 2022 9:10 AM

Dept of Basic Education responds to matric exams cheating allegations

12 December 2022 9:00 AM

Law reform could change way political assassins are sentenced - law expert

12 December 2022 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA