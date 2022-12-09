US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

Well known American basketballer Brittany Griner has been swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.

Bout dubbed “the merchant of death’’, who was imprisoned for 12 years, arrived on home soil in Moscow. He did not know he was going to be free when he entered the plane on Friday morning.

While WNBA player Griner, who was jailed for possessing cannabis oil and sent to a penal colony in November, was welcomed by her wife and fans back to America.

Some reports suggest that it was not a fair trade, says Gilchrist.

This comes considering Bout was charged with gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

So, Basketball player for merchant of death mmm interesting. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

It does feel not exactly like a fair exchange but at least there is Brittany Griner going to family and friends… Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

