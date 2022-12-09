US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.
Well known American basketballer Brittany Griner has been swapped for a notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport.
Bout dubbed “the merchant of death’’, who was imprisoned for 12 years, arrived on home soil in Moscow. He did not know he was going to be free when he entered the plane on Friday morning.
While WNBA player Griner, who was jailed for possessing cannabis oil and sent to a penal colony in November, was welcomed by her wife and fans back to America.
Some reports suggest that it was not a fair trade, says Gilchrist.
This comes considering Bout was charged with gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union.
So, Basketball player for merchant of death mmm interesting.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
It does feel not exactly like a fair exchange but at least there is Brittany Griner going to family and friends…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from World
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media
Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled
A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee.Read More
Nigerian army runs a secret, systematic abortion programme - Reuters
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa too busy to attend Joe Biden's African Leaders Summit
Ramaphosa's absence reportedly pertains to him attending to pressing domestic matters.Read More
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government
Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup.Read More
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year
Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".Read More
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power
The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived.Read More
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban
North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.Read More
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption
De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.Read More