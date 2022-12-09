Streaming issues? Report here
How Alina Truhina's 'radical' moves took her career to new heights

9 December 2022
by Tasneem Adams

The third and final chapter of Alina Truhina's journey to becoming a global trailblazer.

There’s a saying that goes “don’t wait for the right opportunity, create it.”

No one knows this better than Founders Factory Africa (FFA) co-founder Alina Truhina, who has seized every opportunity with gusto. From the displacement of her childhood to navigating the challenges of building an entrepreneurial career, Truhina remains in her default mode: ‘can't stop, won’t stop'.

After building FFA from the ground up four years ago, Truhina’s wanderlust has set in again. And she’s ready to embark on a bold and brave new venture.

702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Alina Truhina about her future plans.

I’m very humbled to be offered an opportunity to lead a team to start my own fund in a completely different region. It’s a climate-focused venture fund that will invest in early-stage entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia. And most importantly, we’re contributing to adapt to the realities of climate change.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer: Founders Factory Africa

The fund already has its eye on investment prospects and is looking to start employing its team by early 2023. Like its founder, there’s nothing mediocre about the name - The Radical Fund.

It’s something quite big, radical, far-reaching and disruptive...that speaks to me. It also comes from a story several years ago when forming the company’s culture; we said it had to be radically transparent. It’s very important in how we think about building teams. ‘Radical’ means we have to have a very large-scale approach to climate change and helping people adapt to it.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer: Founders Factory Africa

With the support of a notable family within the region, the fund is envisaged to be worth 40 million dollars. And Alina will be at the helm. While Truhina’s keeping mum on the family involved in the new fund, she reminds herself of the fundamentals of people-focused partnerships.

One individual in this family I’ve known for a while. It’s incredibly humbling that he has recognized the vision that we’re building. Being a Southeast Asian family, they are very focused on sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship. All the future investors looking to build trust, relationships and friendships, they need strong partnerships in those relationships to make it work.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer: Founders Factory Africa
alina-truhina-podcast-image-supplied-2022jpg

Alina speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane. Photo: Mercy Daniels

Addressing a global problem

Tune into the news on any given day, and you’ll see a natural disaster story. From floods and heat waves to droughts, wildfires, and earthquakes, 2022 has been an intense year for the climate crisis. With global perceptions shifting on the reality of climate change, there is still a sense of denialism and perhaps, elitism on the issue.

The poorest 50% of the global population is responsible for only 10% of global emissions, while 50% of emissions are attributed to the wealthiest 10% of the population.

Southeast Asia is considered one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that climate change could shave 11% off the region’s GDP by the end of the century due to the impact on key sectors, such as agriculture, tourism, and fishing.

Truhina believes tech entrepreneurs cannot simply focus on solutions to mitigate climate change, but rather on climate resilience and adaptation.

What are those broader complex solutions required to help societies adapt to the realities of climate change? For us, it’s not just about taking carbon out of the air. We’re fascinated and thinking about the different business models that change behaviours that can lead to mass adoption of solutions that have an outcome on climate change.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer: Founders Factory Africa

While Truhina prepares for her solo journey in Southeast Asia, she’s not cutting her ties to FFA. She will now transition from her current role as chief strategy officer to an executive advisory role.

With two new investors joining the FFA ranks, the vision is to invest in more entrepreneurs and create dedicated support for women entrepreneurs as well as those in Africa’s tech spaces. And in true Truhina style, the intrepid venture capitalist roles at FFA is evolving having played an integral role in securing investors for FFA value, with the investments valued at $110 million (R1.9 billion).

She won’t let the cat out of the bag just yet, but added there are more announcements coming soon. As a cofounder of FFA, Truhina said it was important to keep her connection to the team and continue to mentor and facilitate idea creation.

For now, Truhina is closing the book on a powerful and impactful four years at FFA as she prepares to write a new chapter.

Everyone has been incredibly supportive and that means so much. If you ask any venture capitalist, they’ll tell you there’s no linear pathway. In Southeast Asia, there are few very women fund managers and I’m very proud to be leading the fund there.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer: Founders Factory Africa

To find out more about Alina Truhina and FFA, visit https://www.foundersfactory.africa/

Make sure you don’t miss out on new episodes of Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story by subscribing on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.




9 December 2022
by Tasneem Adams

