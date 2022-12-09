Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
ANC NEC meeting outcomes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Spending the holidays without your loved ones
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Martin Scheepers - Sport Psychologist at Private Practice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 1)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 2)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money- Jane Dutton, Broadcaster
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jane Dutton - Veteran Broadcaster at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group' Teachers were paid as much as R1500 to send the correct answer to learners in a WhatsApp group chat. 12 December 2022 7:47 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaig... 10 December 2022 12:20 PM
View all Local
Crisis used 'as political football' as Ministers, Treasury lash out at Eskom Minister Gwede Mantashe's accused Eskom of 'agitating for the overthrow of the state' and Minister Pravin Gordhan has instructed m... 8 December 2022 8:22 PM
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next? All the news you need to know. 8 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Politics
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends? Is it the smart thing to do, if you want to treat yourself to a new car before the end of the year? 12 December 2022 7:09 AM
Record citrus exports from SA, yet only one in five farmers are making a profit South Africa's wildly protective citrus farmers are not making money. 9 December 2022 7:31 AM
View all Business
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property. 12 December 2022 7:36 AM
What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownershi... 10 December 2022 4:02 PM
Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic? Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health, Sharon Rosens about sex addictions. 9 December 2022 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
US-Russia prison swap: Notorious arms dealer traded in for basketball star The US and Russia entered a prisoner swap on Friday, involving two private planes landing at Abu Dhabi airport. 9 December 2022 1:53 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
[WATCH] A group of total strangers becomes friends after flight is cancelled A video has gone viral after 13 strangers became friends after their flight was canceled from Florida to Tennessee. 9 December 2022 8:43 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Africa
Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised? DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of so... 8 December 2022 7:09 PM
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic?

9 December 2022 3:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
sex addiction
compulsive sexual behaviour
hyper sexuality

Clement Manyathela spoke to social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health, Sharon Rosens about sex addictions.

  • Sexual addiction, compulsive sexual behaviour and hyper sexuality can negatively impact a person’s life.

  • Sexual addiction and compulsion differs from a high sex drive.

Image copyright: pongphoto9/123rf.com
Image copyright: pongphoto9/123rf.com

It is normal to have sexual desires or impulses, but when these behaviours become impulsive or obsessive it can impact people’s everyday lives.

When a person’s sexual behaviour starts to negatively impact the rest of their life it enters the realm of sexual addiction and compulsion.

According to Rosens there is a fine line between hypersexuality, compulsive sexual behaviour and sex addiction but often they link into each other.

She said hyper sexuality relates to an organic dysfunction such as schizophrenia.

When it comes to addiction and compulsion, she said all sex addicts practice compulsive behaviour but not all those who practice compulsive sexual behaviours are addicts.

You might have someone with OCD who practices obsessive and compulsive behaviour but is not an addict.

Sharon Rosens, social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health

Compulsive sexual behaviour goes beyond a high sexual libido as the person experiencing the compulsions does not have control over what they are experiencing.

Rosens said that for some people with sex addiction it started with a craving for intimacy that they sought out in a sexual way, and it becomes a compulsion even if they do not get the desired results.

This can lead to a person seeking out sex workers, watching excessive pornography or other related behaviours and becoming obsessed in the same way as a someone with a drug addiction does.

Listen to the audio above for more.




9 December 2022 3:57 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
sex addiction
compulsive sexual behaviour
hyper sexuality

More from Lifestyle

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to do if you're held liable for outstanding fees and fines on car you sold

10 December 2022 4:02 PM

Motoring journalist Warren Tucker has the solutions if the person who bought a vehicle from you hasn't done the change of ownership, and how to avoid this in the first place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

What's hot on streaming right now?

9 December 2022 3:48 PM

Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

What is Neurodivergence? Educational psychologist explains

9 December 2022 2:57 PM

Relebogile Mabotja discusses neurodivergence with Corneil Classen, the Director of the Neurodiversity Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathana Rebouças on Unsplash

'SRD grants', 'Wordle' and 'Climate Change' are 2022's most googled terms in SA

9 December 2022 9:11 AM

This is according to Google’s "Year in Search" function, which provides analysis of trending topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[WARNING] 'I bought a laptop on Takealot that turned out to be stolen'

9 December 2022 6:19 AM

Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop only to find out that it was stolen from the Department of Agriculture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

Social media campaigns tip banks into SA's 'most liked' industry - surprised?

8 December 2022 7:09 PM

DataEQ tracked over four million social media posts between September 2021 and August 2022, and banks came out tops in terms of social media sentiment for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Christmas campaign on YouTube

Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?

8 December 2022 4:11 PM

It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder

8 December 2022 2:57 PM

The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Todsaporn Bunmuen/123rf

Delayed govt subsidies put huge pressure on Joburg children's homes to survive

8 December 2022 2:36 PM

John Perlman speaks to Ron Robertson and Charlene Grobler about the impact of subsidies being delayed for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Matric cheating scandal: 'Teachers got R1500 to send answers in WhatsApp group'

Local

Should you buy a new car now, BEFORE the year ends?

Local Business

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

11 people killed in collision on N1 in Free State

12 December 2022 9:10 AM

Dept of Basic Education responds to matric exams cheating allegations

12 December 2022 9:00 AM

Law reform could change way political assassins are sentenced - law expert

12 December 2022 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA