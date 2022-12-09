Sex addict and compulsion: when do sexual behaviours become problematic?





Sexual addiction, compulsive sexual behaviour and hyper sexuality can negatively impact a person’s life .

Sexual addiction and compulsion differs from a high sex drive.

It is normal to have sexual desires or impulses, but when these behaviours become impulsive or obsessive it can impact people’s everyday lives.

When a person’s sexual behaviour starts to negatively impact the rest of their life it enters the realm of sexual addiction and compulsion.

According to Rosens there is a fine line between hypersexuality, compulsive sexual behaviour and sex addiction but often they link into each other.

She said hyper sexuality relates to an organic dysfunction such as schizophrenia.

When it comes to addiction and compulsion, she said all sex addicts practice compulsive behaviour but not all those who practice compulsive sexual behaviours are addicts.

You might have someone with OCD who practices obsessive and compulsive behaviour but is not an addict. Sharon Rosens, social worker and clinical counsellor at My Sexual Health

Compulsive sexual behaviour goes beyond a high sexual libido as the person experiencing the compulsions does not have control over what they are experiencing.

Rosens said that for some people with sex addiction it started with a craving for intimacy that they sought out in a sexual way, and it becomes a compulsion even if they do not get the desired results.

This can lead to a person seeking out sex workers, watching excessive pornography or other related behaviours and becoming obsessed in the same way as a someone with a drug addiction does.

