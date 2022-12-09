What's hot on streaming right now?
Fraser says there are four releases to look out for in the movies: Detective Night: Redemption starring Bruce Willis; Pussy and the Boot: Last Wish which is an Animated Classic; The Good House starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline as well as Lamborghini an Italian movie and although Fraser feels it’s a good movie, he is not happy with the fake accent.
Streaming on Showmax soccer fans can look forward to the match between Croatia and Brazil which will air around 16:45.
There is also new series to look out for Euphoria and The Rehearsal.
On Netflix, look out for Biking Boarders and the anticipated Herry and Megan.
