Unpaid Joburg Children's home subsidies due to non-compliance, says Soc Dev Dept
John Perlman spoke to Deputy Director-General for the Social Welfare Branch at the Gauteng Department of Social Development Onkemetse Kabasia for the department’s response to this issue.
-
The homes said they have not received subsidies since 1 October.
-
Kabasia said that if an NPO is not receiving funding it is likely due to noncompliance.
Epworth Children's Home and Jacaranda Children's' Home and Louis Botha Children's Home spoke to John Perlman on Thursday describing how they have been struggling to make ends meet after not receiving government subsidies since 1 October.
RELATED: Delayed govt subsidies put huge pressure on Joburg children's homes to survive
According to Onkemetse Kabasia the department funds over 3000 non-profit organisations and if any do not receive their funding it is the result of a specific issue and not a systemic issue.
We do not have a systemic problem… most of the time the issue is compliance, and if it is compliance, it is on the side of the NPO’s themselves.Onkemetse Kabasia, Deputy Director-General - Social Welfare Branch at the Gauteng Department of Social Development
He added that for the organisations to qualify for funding they must comply with the NPO Act and other specific programme legislation and municipal bylaws.
In the case of the Epworth Children’s home, he said the issue was that it was registered conditionally as an NPO in July 2021 for a period of one year.
Our records indicate that there is no further application from this NPO for the department to reconsider their status as a registered and compliant NPO.Onkemetse Kabasia, Deputy Director-General - Social Welfare Branch at the Gauteng Department of Social Development
He says for the homes that are non-compliant there would be a record of the reasons for nonpayment and the department would not withhold funding if the reasons had not been communicated.
Kabasia says at this stage the issue was never elevated to his office for him to intervene if necessary.
Listen to the audio above for more.
