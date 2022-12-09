Tips on how to keep your security deposit when ending a lease





December marks the end of the year and is often a time when people move to new places and their leases come to an end, however, there have been many cases where tenants lose their security deposits at the end of their leases.

Dlamini Ndi says it is important to communicate with your landlord to avoid causing extensive damage, and it is important to have that communication in writing.

Communicate! Because you may not know what’s behind a wall Ndi Dlamini, Founder of Remedial DIY

There are minor things that as a lessee you should not claim for because there’s general wear and tear.

Ndi adds that we should take advantage of the digital age and use our devices to document everything so that a few years down the line when we are moving out, we have pictures as evidence to back us up.

Document every single thing, take a video, take a picture, yes it will be in writing… It will be in writing but with pictures, you can put references and by doing a 360-degree video of the entire apartment to avoid disputes about the damage you caused. Ndi Dlamini, Founder - Remedial DIY

Ndi says that lessees should start fixing up their places early, especially in December because we tend to have a lot of free time and one shouldn’t wait until the last minute.

December is the perfect time to start working on DIY projects, and if you are renting out don’t leave it until the last minute, fix it up so that you get to keep your deposit, however, pick a project that you will finish. Ndi Dlamini, Founder - Remedial DIY

