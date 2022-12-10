Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
ANC NEC meeting outcomes
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Spending the holidays without your loved ones
Guests
Martin Scheepers - Sport Psychologist at Private Practice
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby - Part 2
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 1)
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Ian Mann's top picks for 2022 (part 2)
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money- Jane Dutton, Broadcaster
Guests
Jane Dutton - Veteran Broadcaster at ...
Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue

10 December 2022 12:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur hospital
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children
16 days of activism
Femicide
gbv
Gender-Based Violence
Dr Sadia Murray
Dr Tumi Molefe
Groote Schuur Hospital Trust

A team at Groote Schuur Hospital ran a pilot project coinciding with the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager at Groote Schuur and forensic pathologist Dr Itumeleng 'Tumi' Molefe.

- We've become used to a lot of talking happening during the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign

- Amy MacIver talks to the two women who drove a pilot project at Groote Schuur Hospital which could actually make a difference in South Africa's "second pandemic" of GBV.

We've become used to a lot of talking happening during the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, while nothing actually changes.

A team at Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) ran a project to make a difference which coincided with the 2022 16 Days campaign, which has just ended.

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com
@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

This ground-breaking initiative allowed them to routinely screen patients for signs of gender-based violence.

Amy MacIver found out more from Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager at Groote Schuur and forensic pathologist Dr Itumeleng 'Tumi' Molefe.

RELATED: 'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down

Dr Murray says the anti-GBV campaign presented Groote Schuur with the opportunity to launch an initiative to identify and support women currently experiencing abuse.

"It also allowed us an opportunity to get an idea on the prevalence in our patient population, which would in turn allow us to better serve our patients."

Supporting NGOs were also notified prior to the project launch in case the need for their services increased, she notes.

We screened women in our outpatient services from the 28th of November to the 9th of December using a validated screening tool from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

If GBV was identified, help was offered and - if accepted - they were referred to the social worker who would then counsel and refer appropriately.

Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

Based on the women screened during the pilot project, 10% had or were enduring abuse.

Out of those 10%, half the women accepted help and were referred to a social worker.

The other half were not willing or able to accept help at the time of screening.

"Scary when you think, that's a number but that is someone's mother, a grandmother, a sister, aunt, daughter..."

Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

Because these are adult females we cannot force help on them, but just create awareness. We also need to be mindful that the situation at home might not be such that they can just walk away... We also don't want to put these women at risk. Leaving is not a case of 'ok, im packing my bags'.... There are a lot of factors that need to be considered.

Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

While this was a pilot project the intention is to continue with it, which requires more funding from the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust.

Our hope is that if we normalise the screening process... if we're able to normalise the conversation, that those who were unable to access help previously would be able to at subsequent visits.

Dr Sadia Murray, Medical Services Manager - Groote Schuur Hospital

Dr Molefe says a fair proportion of women who are abused suffer the extreme end of that violence, which then terminates in femicide.

"It's something we've recognised in this country is an epidemic."

In a mortuary context, she says investigating a history of domestic violence helps police prosecute the current femicide and also could potentially prevent the deaths of other women if the perpetrator is arrested.

She emphasizes the importance of proper screening, highlighting especially cases where there is a history of attempted strangulation.

The screening in a clinical setting is incredibly important, especially for women who have been strangled. We know that strangulation is the fourth most common cause of femicide in this country... What we do not know is how many of those women have been strangled before, and that remained in those relationships.

Dr Tumi Molefe, Forensic Pathologist - Groote Schuur Hospital

For this reason we'll be partnering with the Groote Schuur Trust and working closely with clinicians and social workers to stress screening women specifically for the history of attempted strangulation.

Dr Tumi Molefe, Forensic Pathologist - Groote Schuur Hospital

The idea would be that if there is this history that we investigate those cases properly, that they have access to imaging which again will need funding... but also to make women aware that their lives are in danger.

Dr Tumi Molefe, Forensic Pathologist - Groote Schuur Hospital

If you would like to help make the continuation of this and other hospital projects possible, click here to access the donations link on the GSH Fund website.

Scroll to the top to listen to this important conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Groote Schuur screens patients for signs of GBV: YOU can help project continue




